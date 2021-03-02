For Subscribers
Hard truths about Myanmar and the military coup
As Asean holds a meeting about the Myanmar situation, the reality is that nobody has much leverage over the country. Still, Asean is better off being even-handed and not shunning the Tatmadaw.
Today, Asean foreign ministers will, at Indonesia's initiative, hold a virtual informal meeting to discuss the situation in Myanmar.
What can we expect? The short answer is: Not very much. The hard fact is that nobody, regionally or internationally, has much leverage over Myanmar, and that includes Asean.