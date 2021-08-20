Hard truths about America's pullout from Afghanistan

The US withdrawal from Afghanistan was - predictably - greeted with schadenfreude by America's adversaries and dismay by American allies. These were emotional reactions, fanned by vivid images of evacuation of US embassy staff and panicked Afghans scrambling to flee at Kabul airport, the lucky ones packed like sardines in American aircraft.
The commentariat - professional pundits - have pointed to two main consequences. First, drawing a parallel to the American abandonment of South Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos in 1975, this was another blow to the credibility of American commitments. Second, the precipitate US withdrawal raised the possibility of a spike in global terrorism from Taleban-ruled Afghanistan.