Hard to reconcile being a feminist and a fan
What if the works you love turn out to have been created by problematic men?
At the beginning of the year, I felt the urge to rewatch Firefly. It is one of my favourite television shows of all time - a scrappy neo-western about the misadventures of a renegade spaceship crew, cancelled in 2002 after a painfully short run.
Sometimes when I feel ground down, I go into an empty room and scream its catchphrase: "No power in the 'verse can stop me!"
