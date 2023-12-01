Happy birthday, ChatGPT. The family’s grown and we should get to know it better

It is hard to believe that it has been only one year since ChatGPT exploded onto the scene on Nov 30, 2022, and changed our world forever. Generative AI capabilities have progressed at a lightning pace since then. Big tech companies like Google and Meta have unveiled their own large language models which power generative AI and relatively new entrants like Grok by Mr Elon Musk’s xAI and Ernie from China’s Baidu have also entered the fray.

Accelerated by such fierce industry competition, significant new features have been added to chatbots like ChatGPT, Google Bard and Anthropic’s Claude, as well as to AI image generators such as OpenAI’s Dall-E, Midjourney and Stable Diffusion. These disruptive waves of change have not only heralded new uses of these platforms but also pose formidable challenges for users’ digital competencies.