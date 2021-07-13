Haiti: An anatomy of a failed state

Countries can function, to varying degrees, with nobody in power, or power disputed. Italy and Belgium have done so. Having yet another election will not necessarily fix a broken state.

Roger Cohen
A police officer outside the residence of President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince last Wednesday, following the Haitian leader's assassination earlier that day.
A police officer outside the residence of President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince last Wednesday, following the Haitian leader's assassination earlier that day.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
  • Published
    34 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Battered by gang violence and corruption, its Parliament near vacant, its judiciary in tatters, its Constitution subject to dispute, its poverty crushing and its history a chronicle of unrest, Haiti was in bad shape, even before its president was assassinated and rival factions laid claim to power. Now, it's in meltdown.

"Haitian democracy has been slipping away for a long time and with each round, it's been getting worse," said Mr Peter Mulrean, a former United States ambassador to Haiti. "There is not much left to save."

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 13, 2021, with the headline 'Haiti: An anatomy of a failed state'. Subscribe
Topics: 