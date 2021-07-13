Haiti: An anatomy of a failed state

Battered by gang violence and corruption, its Parliament near vacant, its judiciary in tatters, its Constitution subject to dispute, its poverty crushing and its history a chronicle of unrest, Haiti was in bad shape, even before its president was assassinated and rival factions laid claim to power. Now, it's in meltdown.

"Haitian democracy has been slipping away for a long time and with each round, it's been getting worse," said Mr Peter Mulrean, a former United States ambassador to Haiti. "There is not much left to save."