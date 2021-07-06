For Subscribers
Hacking Wall Street
Experts warn of gaps in awareness and preparation for a cyber attack on Wall Street, and that the focus has more often been on threats to individual institutions than to the system as a whole.
At a congressional hearing in May, the CEOs of Wall Street's six largest banks were asked to name the greatest threat to their companies and the wider financial system. They did not mention the global pandemic, climate change or factors that contributed to the 2008 financial crisis. The most popular answer instead was "cyber security".
Bank executives, security experts and federal officials have been planning for potentially devastating cyber attacks against the financial industry for at least a decade.