Gulf tensions: Saudi Arabia flexes its economic muscles

Riyadh reminds the UAE and other GCC states that size matters, with border tariffs and pressure on multinationals to base themselves in the kingdom

Andrew England and Simeon Kerr
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

RIYADH/DUBAI • When Saudi Arabia abruptly amended its rules for imports from neighbouring Gulf states, executives at an UAE conglomerate were stunned into action. They ordered company trucks packed with everything from cardboard packaging to steel pallets to return to Dubai from the Saudi border, while officials urgently phoned clients in the kingdom to ask if they would accept the increased cost of tariffs of between 5 per cent and 15 per cent on products that for years had been shipped tariff-free.

"We were in an absolute panic," says an executive at the company. "We had no idea what to do with the cargo."

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 28, 2021, with the headline 'Gulf tensions: Saudi Arabia flexes its economic muscles'. Subscribe
Topics: 