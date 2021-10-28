Gulf tensions: Saudi Arabia flexes its economic muscles

(FINANCIAL TIMES) - When Saudi Arabia abruptly amended its rules for imports from neighbouring Gulf states, executives at an UAE conglomerate were stunned into action. They ordered company trucks packed with everything from cardboard packaging to steel pallets to return to Dubai from the Saudi border, while officials urgently phoned clients in the kingdom to ask if they would accept the increased cost of tariffs of between 5 per cent and 15 per cent on products that for years had been shipped tariff-free.

"We were in an absolute panic," says an executive at the company. "We had no idea what to do with the cargo."