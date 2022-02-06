GST hike: Relook timetable in the light of pandemic?

It is true that there is never a good time to increase taxes, but are there times that you die, die should not?

Is Singapore in such a time?

I think this is the dilemma that the Government faces as it decides when to raise the goods and services tax from 7 per cent to 9 per cent, which it said it will do some time between 2022 and 2025.

In recent weeks, ministers have spoken about it, preparing the ground for an announcement during the Budget statement later this month.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, in his New Year message, said that the Government will be moving on its planned hike of the GST now that the economy was emerging from Covid-19.

So, expect Finance Minister Lawrence Wong to make the highly anticipated announcement on Feb 18.

But what will he say?

Second Finance Minister Indranee Rajah dropped a large hint when she noted that the date on which the increase takes place will not be the same as when its impact will be felt by people.

That's a roundabout way of saying that there will be enough handouts to offset the increase so that most people might not feel the pain for as long as the goodies last.

In fact, the groundwork for this was set in March last year when Mr Wong moved legislation for the $6 billion Assurance Package to allow it to be used to offset GST increases not only for the lower-income but for everyone else as well.

So, taking in all that has been said so far, expect the Finance Minister to announce the start date of the GST hike, some time between 2023 and 2025, with details of the offset measures, which will be more extensive than previously.

Since the next general election has to be held by November 2025, it would appear more likely for the GST hike to start in 2023 than to do it in an election year.

Sounds like a good plan?

It would have been, but for Covid-19.

What the pandemic has shown in the past two years is that its impact is always greater than at first thought and that there is always an unexpected sting in the virus' tail.

This uncertainty has to be taken into account in the timing of the GST increase.

There are many unknown unknowns: Will there be another variant bringing a fresh wave of infections and further disruptions to the economy and lives?

Will existing vaccines be effective against these variants? Or will there be new rounds of vaccinations and booster shots?

No one knows.

Even the known problems that the pandemic has created make this period a highly controversial one for any tax increase.

First, it has made inflation the No. 1 issue for economies around the world, including Singapore's.

In the United States, the latest personal consumption expenditure index, which is the country's preferred inflation gauge, rose to 5.8 per cent in December, making it the highest rate of price increase in 40 years, since 1982.

This was how The New York Times described it in a report last week: "Rising prices, and an unflagging pandemic, are slowing spending, denting consumer optimism and detracting from quickly climbing pay and unusually rapid overall growth.

"People are predicting worse financial outcomes for themselves and inflation as the virus lingers and uncertainty deepens, bad news for policymakers who are just beginning to try to tame price increases."

In Singapore, the core inflation rate rose to 2.1 per cent in December, the highest since July 2014.

The reasons are well known: Global supply of goods has been disrupted and transport costs have risen, there are labour shortages in many sectors in the developed economies and the added costs of Covid-19 restrictions and testing requirements have caused prices to rise more steeply than normally.

When prices are rising, few governments, if any, would want to add to the increase with a tax hike.

But what about wages? If they go up when costs are rising, people might not feel the pain as much and be more accepting of a tax hike.

According to the annual labour force report released last month, median incomes rose last year, rebounding from the hit they took in 2020.

But the report also highlighted an increase in the number of temporary workers on fixed term contracts, rising to 8.4 per cent of the workforce.

These workers, whose numbers have risen, lack financial security and will be one of the most affected by high inflation.

Even more worrying was a report last week from the same labour force survey about another group of workers whose median incomes unexpectedly fell - people with university degrees.

Their incomes had fallen in 2020 and 2021 and grew by just 0.2 per cent from 2016 to 2021.

In other words, their wages more or less stagnated in the last five years.

So, even though the economy grew by 7.2 per cent last year and is forecast to grow by 3 per cent to 5 per cent this year, there are significant segments of the population, including temporary workers and degree holders, who might not be enjoying the fruits of that growth.

For them, the economy has not emerged from Covid-19.

What other groups are there who will struggle with stagnating wages and rising inflation?

A tax hike under these circumstances will be highly controversial.

How will the Government balance these considerations?

If it insists on sticking to its plan, what it really means is that the $6 billion GST offset measures will assume far greater significance than it ever did.

As usual, the devil is in the details.

Will it be comprehensive enough to cover all groups affected? And flexible enough so that when the situation changes, the financial help can be adjusted to meet the needs of those not previously taken into account?

It will be challenging as government schemes are often rigid one-size-fits-all arrangements.

Can officials think out of the box to deal with these unprecedented times?

The more pertinent question is whether in the face of these uncertainties, the Government should stick to its timetable to raise GST.

The case for an eventual rise is clear-cut and there is no question in my mind that sooner or later, it has to go up to cover the increased spending on healthcare and other social programmes.

But does the Government need to stick to a plan that was announced in 2018, when the pandemic existed only as a figment of the imagination of science fiction writers?

Or should it reset its thinking about the timing of the next GST increase, taking into account the uncertainty created by the pandemic and also within the broader framework of other forms of taxation, including wealth tax?

I can understand that from its viewpoint, pushing back the GST hike isn't ideal because of the drawdown on the reserves the last two years, but its financial position is not so dire that it cannot wait a few more years, if necessary.

There is one other unknown unknown of the pandemic, which might be the trickiest to deal with.

It has to do with the mood and psychology of the people.

The disruptions to work and social life, repeated openings and lockdowns the last two years, the requirement to wear masks and maintain social distancing, and restrictions on dining and home visits have taken a toll on people's spirits and mental well-being.

There is fatigue and weariness over such a prolonged period, compounded by the unpredictable nature of the pandemic.

People react differently under these conditions in ways that defy easy explanation.

The Government had a painful lesson on this in the 2020 General Election.

Normally, a grave national crisis makes people more conservative in their voting behaviour, and there is a flight to safety resulting in an increased share of the votes for the ruling party.

That was the conventional wisdom in 2020 when the pandemic was raging here and worldwide.

Instead the People's Action Party (PAP) saw its share of the votes fall, and it lost another GRC.

There are many reasons for the unexpected electoral outcome but I believe something happened to the people's psyche, caused by anxiety over the pandemic.

Will it come back to haunt the Government if it decides to go ahead with the GST hike as planned?

That's the $6 billion question.

• Han Fook Kwang is also senior fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, Nanyang Technological University.