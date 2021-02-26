Growing the green plan

The Singapore Green Plan 2030 is admirable, but contains some challenges, such as can Singapore be both sustainable and maintain its business edge?

The Singapore 2030 Green Plan is a smart and bold one, and if managed correctly and pursued well, will go a long way in shoring up Singapore's reputation as a city in a garden-a city that is environmentally sustainable and yet that has an economy that keeps growing.ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
Euston Quah For The Straits Times  
  • Published
    5 min ago
There's much to like in the inter-ministerial Green Plan unveiled earlier this month. The Singapore Green Plan 2030, to give it its full name, is to be praised for what it sets out to do, despite the pressures on the Budget to contain, manage and recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Indeed, as economists like to say, there is no such thing as a free lunch. And so the Singapore Green Plan 2030 will entail massive expenditure while also accepting trade-offs such as forgone development opportunities where there is a preference for conservation.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 26, 2021, with the headline 'Growing the green plan'. Subscribe
