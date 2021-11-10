Growing global champions with roots in Singapore

It is, for many, a matter of national pride to have home-grown companies attain a position of global dominance in their respective industries. Besides the United States, China and Japan, smaller economies have also succeeded in growing global champions such as Samsung (South Korea), Ikea (Sweden) and Nestle (Switzerland).

However, success has proved elusive for promising Singapore companies over the years. During the early to mid- 2000s, home-grown technology firm Creative Technology went toe-to-toe with Apple for supremacy in the global portable media player market, but was ultimately outmuscled by the American giant.