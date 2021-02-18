Green shoots emerge for Asia's green growth

This past week saw several baby steps towards a more sustainable future for Asia.

Thai Union Group, the world's biggest producer of canned tuna, announced it secured its first sustainability-linked syndicated loan (SLL) of US$400 million (S$532 million). Six Chinese infrastructure firms, including Three Gorges Corp, issued the country's first batch of carbon-neutral bonds totalling 6.4 billion yuan (S$1.3 billion). And the Tata-owned luxury car group Jaguar Land Rover unveiled plans to go electric, saying it aims to be net zero on carbon emissions by 2039 and joining the global sprint to roll out clean-energy vehicles.