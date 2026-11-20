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Online communities are perfectly content exploring Vice City and just being in the neighbourhood.

People around the world have gone to surprising lengths to play the latest edition of the game with new PlayStation consoles and taking leave from work.

It’s finally here. That would be the ecstatic cry across countries for the fans who waited 13 years. Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) has arrived, billed by industry analysts as the largest entertainment launch in history.

People around the world have gone to surprising lengths to play the latest edition of the game with new PlayStation consoles and taking leave from work. One Singaporean couple went viral for their tongue-in-cheek “contract” granting the husband 10 days of uninterrupted play.