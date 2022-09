Do you still buy a daily newspaper? Or perhaps a Sunday paper? If you do either, you are probably aged over 40, and in a dwindling minority in most parts of the world.

You may well still look at the news on your phone, perhaps checking the "snippets" that Google News offers you for free. You may watch the news on television or listen to the radio. But you are much less likely to pay for news than your parents were - let alone your grandparents.