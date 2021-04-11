For Subscribers
Letter From Hong Kong
Going on a real tour, maybe soon
In the meantime, travel agencies are staying afloat with live streams and virtual tours
Call it the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, but Ms Olivia Tang now does monologues, and her audience is lapping it up.
Armed with a mobile phone and sometimes, if she's lucky, a colleague who flashes cue cards or helps her out with the live stream, the 37-year-old tour guide beams Hong Kong's attractions to people desperate for some armchair travel.