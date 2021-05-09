Thinking Aloud

Goh Chok Tong story: Lessons for 4G leaders

Four episodes that revealed what sort of leader he was.

Editor-at-Large
Then Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong at the National Day Parade in 1997. His biography, Standing Tall: The Goh Chok Tong Years, contains valuable insights to help Singaporeans understand the job of a prime minister and what qualities are called for to d
Then Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong at the National Day Parade in 1997. His biography, Standing Tall: The Goh Chok Tong Years, contains valuable insights to help Singaporeans understand the job of a prime minister and what qualities are called for to do it well.BERITA HARIAN FILE PHOTO
  • Published
    42 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

What qualities should a prime minister possess?

The question is pertinent as Singapore awaits who the ruling party anoints to succeed Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on May 09, 2021, with the headline 'Goh Chok Tong story: Lessons for 4G leaders'. Subscribe
Topics: 