Millennial Mind

Go west, go east, go far, young people

Tay Hong Yi
Yet, it appears Singaporeans – especially young professionals – are not as keen to venture overseas as they need to be. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
Updated
Published
1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Talented Singaporeans are part of a team that has helped turn Wise into a virtual wallet used by 13 million globally to pay for transactions in multiple currencies. The e-payments company is on track to double its Singapore workforce to 400 – or 10 per cent of its global workforce – in 2022.

Singapore is the company’s Asia-Pacific hub. Chief technology officer Harsh Sinha, who is based in the company’s global headquarters in London, said 95 per cent of its engineers in the region are based in Singapore. This group comprises Singaporeans and 14 other nationalities.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top