Go west, go east, go far, young people

Talented Singaporeans are part of a team that has helped turn Wise into a virtual wallet used by 13 million globally to pay for transactions in multiple currencies. The e-payments company is on track to double its Singapore workforce to 400 – or 10 per cent of its global workforce – in 2022.

Singapore is the company’s Asia-Pacific hub. Chief technology officer Harsh Sinha, who is based in the company’s global headquarters in London, said 95 per cent of its engineers in the region are based in Singapore. This group comprises Singaporeans and 14 other nationalities.