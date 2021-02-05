Go green over red packets

Each year, more than a billion people celebrate Chinese New Year worldwide. It's a centuries-old festival that celebrates familial bonds, and is an opportunity to connect with and offer blessings to loved ones.

Also known as the Spring Festival, Chinese New Year celebrates the turn of the seasons, and the wealth that nature provides: fresh water, clean air, favourable climate and an abundance of food. Even in these modern times, nature continues to underpin all economies and societies through the goods and services it provides. Yet, some choices made during this season could reduce its ability to provide the abundance often taken for granted.