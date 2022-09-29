Globalisation is under assault, but it might yet survive

The ratio of global merchandise trade to GDP has been inching up in recent years and the deglobalisation argument becomes even weaker if data is interpreted with reference to some real-world developments.

Duvvuri Subbarao
Updated
Published
5 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

It started with the financial crisis which shrank global trade and finance flows. Then came Mr Donald Trump with his trade wars and Brexiters with their slogan of taking back control. The Covid-19 pandemic that followed exposed the perils of over-dependence on global supply chains while the severe sanctions on Russia over the conflict in Ukraine are threatening to balkanise global finance. Alongside, the sharpening geopolitical tensions are sparking calls for onshoring production and "friendshoring" trade.

Given these cascading assaults, it is easy to believe that globalisation, which fuelled growth in rich and poor countries alike over the last three decades, is dying.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 29, 2022, with the headline Globalisation is under assault, but it might yet survive. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top