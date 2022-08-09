Zawahiri's killing confirms Biden's 'over the horizon' counter-terrorism strategy

Just over a decade ago, Mr Joe Biden advised the Obama administration, in which he served as vice-president, against authorising the commando operation in Pakistan that killed Osama bin Laden, the leader of the Al-Qaeda terrorist network.

Now that he has inherited Mr Barack Obama's seat in the Oval Office, President Biden has taken credit for ordering the killing of Osama's successor, Ayman al-Zawahiri. "I promised the Americans that we would continue to take effective action against terrorism in Afghanistan and other countries, and that's exactly what we did," a triumphant Mr Biden said.