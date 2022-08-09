Global Affairs

Zawahiri's killing confirms Biden's 'over the horizon' counter-terrorism strategy

But real doubts persist over the ability of the US to prevent Afghanistan from returning to its role as the launchpad of international terrorism, and Zawahiri's death does not mean the end of Al-Qaeda and its local offshoots around the world

Global Affairs Correspondent
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Just over a decade ago, Mr Joe Biden advised the Obama administration, in which he served as vice-president, against authorising the commando operation in Pakistan that killed Osama bin Laden, the leader of the Al-Qaeda terrorist network.

Now that he has inherited Mr Barack Obama's seat in the Oval Office, President Biden has taken credit for ordering the killing of Osama's successor, Ayman al-Zawahiri. "I promised the Americans that we would continue to take effective action against terrorism in Afghanistan and other countries, and that's exactly what we did," a triumphant Mr Biden said.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 09, 2022, with the headline Zawahiri's killing confirms Biden's 'over the horizon' counter-terrorism strategy. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top