Global Affairs

Western hopes of forging global consensus on the Ukraine conflict have failed

Far from being the start of a new era of global unity, the vote in the UN General Assembly following Russia's invasion of its neighbour in February was just a momentary achievement

Global Affairs Correspondent
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

When the Ukraine war broke out, Western governments were not only determined to oppose the Russian invasion but were also very optimistic about enlisting most other countries worldwide to the same objective. Russia's campaign of destruction and conquest, it was claimed, will unite the world in rejection.

For a while, this seemed to be the case. In a rare emergency session of the United Nations General Assembly to bypass the Security Council, where Russia has a veto, at least 140 out of 193 member states voted in favour of a resolution branding Russia's invasion an "aggression against Ukraine", an unprecedented result.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 23, 2022, with the headline Western hopes of forging global consensus on the Ukraine conflict have failed. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top