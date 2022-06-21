Ukraine and the birth of a new Europe

Over the past four months, as European prime ministers and presidents rushed to make the pilgrimage to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv to express their solidarity with that war-torn nation, two of Europe's most significant politicians stubbornly resisted this trend: French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The leaders of the European Union's most prominent countries explained that their refusal was a matter of principles: They do not travel in pursuit of photo opportunities, and they would only go to Kyiv when they have something substantial to say.