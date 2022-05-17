Global Affairs

How Putin became Nato's recruiter of the year

Russia's invasion of Ukraine was the tipping point for Finland and Sweden to seek Nato membership - a move that has implications for European security and beyond

Global Affairs Correspondent
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

A doctored photo making the rounds on social media pretends to show Russian President Vladimir Putin smiling broadly as he receives from Mr Jens Stoltenberg, the Secretary-General of Nato, a prize for being "Nato's Recruiter of the Year".

A prank, of course, but one that points to one of Europe's bitter ironies. President Putin's ostensible reason for invading Ukraine was to prevent that country from joining the US-led military alliance in Europe, an organisation he regards as a fundamental threat to Russia. Yet not only has he failed to subdue Ukraine, but his invasion has persuaded Finland and Sweden - two European nations that until now have kept out of all military alliances - to join Nato. A bigger own goal for Russia can hardly be imagined.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 17, 2022, with the headline How Putin became Nato's recruiter of the year. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top