Global shipping summit all at sea over carbon emissions

Shipping's global regulator aims to seal consensus this week on measures to cut carbon dioxide emissions this decade, which would keep alive the possibility of a transformational international pollution tax on the industry.

Stakes are high for large shipping companies such as Maersk, CMA CGM and Cosco, and commodity traders such as Trafigura and Cargill that strived to drive transport costs down, with decarbonisation estimated to cost trillions of dollars.