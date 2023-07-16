Glimpses of China’s cosmopolitan past from a Fujian city and letters from sojourners

Quanzhou and the qiaopi from early Chinese migrants hold lessons for the future.

Paul Tan

The port city of Quanzhou was China’s most multicultural and international city during the Song and Yuan dynasties. PHOTO: PAUL TAN
Two recent discoveries on a trip to China, as part of my PhD research on the Chinese diaspora, underscored how the country has a cosmopolitan and outward aspect in its history which is sometimes overlooked.

The first discovery was China’s most multicultural and international city during the Song and Yuan dynasties. It was this vibrant and prosperous city in today’s Fujian province that left Marco Polo awestruck when he visited. Seen as the start of the ancient maritime Silk Road, its port was certainly familiar to Admiral Zheng He (Cheng Ho) who sailed off from here on his expeditions with the most technologically advanced fleet of the day.

