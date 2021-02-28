For Subscribers
Giving prisoners, and their families, a second chance
Justice is not just about dealing with crime and punishment, it is also about restoring broken relationships
I was in my first year of law practice in 1973 when 19-year-old Jim (not his real name) was referred to me for pro bono work.
He was charged with armed robbery. Remorseful, he confessed and pleaded guilty. He deserved incarceration, but thankfully, the judge gave heed to my mitigation plea and gave him a second chance.
