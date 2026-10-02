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Given time to find his voice, an artiste brings the Singapore Story to life

The Violinist shows how much a local film-maker has evolved and why the process requires patient support.

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Director Ervin Han with co-director Raul Garcia on the red carpet for the gala premiere of The Violinist at The Capitol Theatre on Sept 3.

Director Ervin Han with co-director Raul Garcia on the red carpet for the gala premiere of The Violinist at the Capitol Theatre on Sept 3.

ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

Raphael Millet

I watched Ervin Han and Raul Garcia’s movie The Violinist on the first weekend of its commercial release in Singapore and it made me cry multiple times, although, admittedly, I cry rather easily at the movies.

What particularly caught my attention was its treatment of the Singapore Story, a subject to which I devoted a chapter in my book Singapore: A Cinematic Portrait (2026), where I examine how Singaporean film-makers have engaged with the national narrative. I was struck by how differently Han approaches that story here, compared with The Violin, the 16-minute short he completed a decade earlier. Both follow a musical instrument through Singapore’s history, but they differ, subtly yet significantly, in the Singapore Story they tell.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.