As Chinese New Year approaches, it’s hard to avoid hearing tunes like Gongxi Gongxi, He Xin Nian and Gongxi Facai at shopping malls, supermarkets and other public places.

They are as much a part of the festival as the red lanterns, scrolls and other auspicious paraphernalia that pop up at this time of year. But many people I know are not fans of such music.