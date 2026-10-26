Straitstimes.com header logo

Person of the Moment

Gilberto Teodoro shows Manila’s sharpest weapon against China isn’t a warship

The combative Filipino has taken the attack to Beijing and made enough noise to keep the world watching.

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Gilberto Teodoro, Secretary of National Defense of the Philippines, speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue on May 31.

Philippine Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue on May 31.

ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

avatar-alt

Mara Cepeda

  • Philippines Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr’s blunt attacks on China have made him a nationalist figure, but Manila knows words alone cannot stop Chinese ships.
  • The Philippines is using transparency and more defence ties with Japan and other partners to raise the cost of Chinese pressure and avoid facing Beijing alone.
  • The biggest test is 2028, as a possible Sara Duterte presidency could sharply change Manila’s China policy, while any US-China thaw may leave the Philippines more exposed.

AI generated

The note arrived mid-session, scrawled on hotel stationery.

Philippine Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr was on stage at the Seoul Defence Dialogue on Sept 8 when a message believed to be from the Chinese side was handed to him. He read it aloud.

See more on

Person Of The Moment

Philippines

South China Sea

China

Territorial disputes

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.