Person of the Moment
Gilberto Teodoro shows Manila’s sharpest weapon against China isn’t a warship
The combative Filipino has taken the attack to Beijing and made enough noise to keep the world watching.
- Philippines Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr’s blunt attacks on China have made him a nationalist figure, but Manila knows words alone cannot stop Chinese ships.
- The Philippines is using transparency and more defence ties with Japan and other partners to raise the cost of Chinese pressure and avoid facing Beijing alone.
- The biggest test is 2028, as a possible Sara Duterte presidency could sharply change Manila’s China policy, while any US-China thaw may leave the Philippines more exposed.
AI generated
The note arrived mid-session, scrawled on hotel stationery.
Philippine Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr was on stage at the Seoul Defence Dialogue on Sept 8 when a message believed to be from the Chinese side was handed to him. He read it aloud.