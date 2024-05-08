Getting re-employment support right

The imminence of a scheme of financial support for the involuntarily unemployed later this year – a departure from Singapore’s traditional approach to dealing with joblessness – is a welcome May Day gift for Singapore’s workers.

Such a scheme – flagged by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in his 2023 National Day Rally speech, endorsed by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong in Budget 2024, and reconfirmed by Manpower Minister Tan See Leng in his recent May Day message – will come not a moment too soon.