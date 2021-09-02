Germany's political landscape volatile ahead of Sept polls
Finance Minister Olaf Scholz from SPD in the lead to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel after blunders by his rivals
- Published2 hours ago
At first, he was the most unlikely candidate to ever have a shot at the German chancellery. Mr Olaf Scholz, a dull technocrat, and Finance Minister since 2018, was seen as just another frontman of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) designated to bring in the next worst election result in its history.
This was the reading of the political landscape a couple of weeks ago. Today the story has changed entirely: Mr Scholz is gaining ground by the day and chances are that he will become
