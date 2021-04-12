Germany must step up to the challenge of the 'three Asias'

The future of global politics lies in Asia. But the Asias of business, geopolitics and global challenges are increasingly in conflict. Germany must play a more proactive role - with a European strategy for the Indo-Pacific.

Heiko Maas
A worker watering chrysanthemums on a farm on the outskirts of Hanoi last week. While the global economy crashed last year, economies such as Vietnam and China grew. The pandemic has reinforced one major trend in global politics: the rise of Asia. Th
A worker watering chrysanthemums on a farm on the outskirts of Hanoi last week. While the global economy crashed last year, economies such as Vietnam and China grew. The pandemic has reinforced one major trend in global politics: the rise of Asia. The writer says that the region's rise has created three Asias - of business, geopolitics and global challenges.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
  • Published
    35 min ago
The pandemic has upended many certainties. But it has reinforced one major trend in global politics: the rise of Asia. While the global economy crashed last year, economies such as Vietnam and China grew. A number of Asia's open societies have shown us how to successfully contain the virus. And without the leading vaccine exporter India, the world will not beat the pandemic.

As an exporting nation, Germany has long observed Asia's rise through the lens of economic opportunity. However, that falls short of the mark today. At the end of the day, the region's rise has created three Asias.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 12, 2021, with the headline 'Germany must step up to the challenge of the 'three Asias''. Subscribe
