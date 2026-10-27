Genetic testing is good for health. But what about insurance?

Lina is a 30-year-old teacher whose mother developed breast cancer in her 40s. When her doctor recommends a genetic test to check whether she has a higher predisposition to breast cancer related to having the BRCA1 or BRCA2 genes, Lina is left with multiple questions about whether to proceed. A key one concerns insurance.

Although her basic MediShield Life coverage won’t be affected by the test results, she is unsure if any inherited risk shown in the results could affect her future applications for private health, life or critical illness insurance. What if she declines the test? Could the insurer still infer any inherited risk from her family history or a subsequent diagnosis of breast cancer?