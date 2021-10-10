Millennial Mind
Generational difference in views of top schools and their students
For my generation, school choice is as much a marker of familial social and economic wealth as an indicator of academic achievement.
For years, the issue of closing elite circles in Singapore has surfaced in public discussions periodically. On Sept 10, the Ministry of Education doubled the number of Primary 1 places reserved for pupils with no prior connections - effectively cutting the number of places for children of alumni. Instead, more places will be available for pupils who live near a school.
While the changes may not be entirely successful in combating inequity - as it may lead to rising housing prices near popular primary schools, advantaging the wealthy - they move society in the right direction to even the playing field for students not as wealthy and well connected as some of their peers.