GameStop's 'degenerates' - are they just getting started?

They may have lost their bet, but they haven't lost their political power

Christopher Caldwell
A protester outside the New York Stock Exchange decrying online brokerage Robinhood's decision to block purchases of GameStop shares last week. The recent mass movement by small investors that disrupted the American financial system has revealed a new, populist current of systemic protest, says the writer, even if it is not yet clear who will benefit from it, or whom it will target next.PHOTO: NYTIMES
  • Published
    1 hour ago
The American financial system has just been disrupted by a mass movement of "autists", "degenerates" and "retards", to use their own most frequent self-descriptions.

There seem to be half a million active investors among them, although the Reddit forum where they congregate, commiserate and swop stock tips has swelled to more than eight million users, up from a million just a month ago.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 06, 2021, with the headline 'GameStop's 'degenerates' - are they just getting started?'.
