GameStop's 'degenerates' - are they just getting started?
They may have lost their bet, but they haven't lost their political power
The American financial system has just been disrupted by a mass movement of "autists", "degenerates" and "retards", to use their own most frequent self-descriptions.
There seem to be half a million active investors among them, although the Reddit forum where they congregate, commiserate and swop stock tips has swelled to more than eight million users, up from a million just a month ago.