Galumphing: Making room for intellectual wandering in pragmatic Singapore

Curiosity combined with the courage to explore and experiment are qualities we need when the world is volatile and familiar rules no longer apply.

We tend to think of learning as a purposeful activity, says the writer.

Many Singaporeans of the Majulah Generation grew up with stories populated by characters from the West: Alice in Wonderland, Cookie Monster and the Secret Seven come to mind. We remember Alice in her blue frock and white apron, encountering the Cheshire Cat, the Mad Hatter and the White Rabbit as she tumbled into worlds where the familiar rules no longer applied.

Yet, one of Lewis Carroll’s lesser-known gifts to us may be a word rather than a character. That word is galumphing.