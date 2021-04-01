Galactic battle over Musk's Starlink

Peggy Hollinger
A slow shutter speed image shows a trail of a group of SpaceX's Starlink satellites passing over Uruguay, some 185km north of Montevideo near Capilla del Sauce, Florida Department, on February 7, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
  • Published
    1 hour ago
(FINANCIAL TIMES) Mr Elon Musk has been tantalising investors with the prospect of an initial public offering of his satellite Internet constellation, Starlink, but only "when revenue growth is smooth and predictable".

The tweets by the maverick tech entrepreneur have some market punters excitedly calculating valuations in the tens of billions or more for Starlink, a service that is not yet complete and a business model that is far from proven.

