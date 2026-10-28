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Gain work experience only after graduation? It may be too late

Getting fresh graduates onto the first rung of the career ladder requires a refreshed approach to education and entry-level work.

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The paradox of the AI era is this: if AI absorbs all the entry-level tasks, how do young professionals acquire the deep domain expertise needed to become the leaders of tomorrow? 

The paradox of the AI era is this: If AI absorbs all the entry-level tasks, how do young professionals acquire the deep domain expertise needed to become the leaders of tomorrow? 

ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

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Terence Ho

Historically, new hires in an organisation were assigned routine, volume-heavy tasks: basic coding, drafting memos or preparing presentation slides.

Through work that provides repeated exposure to projects and organisational thinking, junior professionals absorbed institutional knowledge and gradually developed the professional judgment required for higher responsibilities.

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