Future jobs pose challenges to workers and companies

In the wake of the double whammy of Covid-19 and rising automation, the World Economic Forum (WEF) estimates that by 2025, 85 million jobs may be displaced by a shift in the division of labour between humans and machines.

It's not far-fetched to think any routine and repetitive job that can easily be defined by an algorithm or any other automated process - whether in factories, farms or offices - would be at risk. At the same time, the WEF figures that 97 million new roles may emerge.