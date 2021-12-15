Economic Affairs

Future jobs pose challenges to workers and companies

SkillsFuture's report offers many pathways, but getting future-ready will not be easy

Associate Editor
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

In the wake of the double whammy of Covid-19 and rising automation, the World Economic Forum (WEF) estimates that by 2025, 85 million jobs may be displaced by a shift in the division of labour between humans and machines.

It's not far-fetched to think any routine and repetitive job that can easily be defined by an algorithm or any other automated process - whether in factories, farms or offices - would be at risk. At the same time, the WEF figures that 97 million new roles may emerge.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 15, 2021, with the headline 'Future jobs pose challenges to workers and companies'. Subscribe
Topics: 