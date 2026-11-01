Fuss over AI detectors in university assessments is unnecessary

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Academic assessment needs to be rethought so that a degree gives students, universities and employers confidence that the graduate has the requisite skills for an entry-level role.

Singapore Management University students present their projects and take questions from peers and instructors during an assessment component.

It started as a dispute. Plagiarism detector Turnitin flagged an essay by an Adelphi University student in New York as “100 per cent” AI-generated – which the undergraduate promptly denied. Two other software detectors assessed his essay as entirely human-written.

In January 2026 , a New York court annulled the Turnitin finding and ordered it removed from the student’s record, citing problems with both the basis of the university’s decision and appeal process.