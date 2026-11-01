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Fuss over AI detectors in university assessments is unnecessary

Academic assessment needs to be rethought so that a degree gives students, universities and employers confidence that the graduate has the requisite skills for an entry-level role.

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Singapore Management University students present their projects and take questions from peers and instructors during an assessment component.

Singapore Management University students present their projects and take questions from peers and instructors during an assessment component.

PHOTO: SMU

Justina Tan and Ben Chester Cheong

It started as a dispute. Plagiarism detector Turnitin flagged an essay by an Adelphi University student in New York as “100 per cent” AI-generated – which the undergraduate promptly denied. Two other software detectors assessed his essay as entirely human-written.

In January 2026, a New York court annulled the Turnitin finding and ordered it removed from the student’s record, citing problems with both the basis of the university’s decision and appeal process.

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Universities - Singapore

AI/artificial intelligence

Employment

SUSS/Singapore University of Social Sciences

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.