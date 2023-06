In the middle of the vast, austere emptiness, Sim Yi Hui needs a word with God. Evening descends in the Gobi Desert in July 2011 and slowly so does she. The chill is arriving and she unzips her sleeping bag and slips in.

She’ll put up her tent later but now her feet are pleading for rest. For 53 days over 1,600km she’s going to walk across this stretch of sand, leaving behind seven toenails but taking home an experience whose worth she’ll never adequately be able to explain to anyone.