(NYTIMES) - Barbara Lazear Ascher’s husband gave her the news in the most straightforward way. “Looks like pancreatic cancer,” he told her matter-of-factly after the test results came back.

She and their friends gave him a wonderful death. They had theme parties with matching drinks. “Dying was intimate, and I drew close,” Ascher writes in her moving memoir, Ghosting: A Widow’s Voyage Out. “We were single-minded, welded together in the process of this long leave-taking.”