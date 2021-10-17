On My Mind

From 'natural' to ivermectin - blinded by miracle pill hopes

Keep your eyes wide open when you read about the latest, greatest new cure

From natural products to ivermectin, some are closing their eyes to warnings about how they should eat, and treat their ailments.PHOTO: NYTNS
  • Published
    53 min ago
If I stop blinking when some people are telling me about a new and miraculous, clean and natural, and more-is-better thing that will solve 100 per cent of a problem, it's because I am politely trying not to roll my eyes.

From natural products to ivermectin, some are closing their eyes to warnings about how they should eat, and treat their ailments. It's understandable, since these are personal decisions, and the stream of advice from studies appears contradictory.

