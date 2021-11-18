For Subscribers
From liveability to lovability: Can Singapore be endearing?
We've ticked off economic competitiveness and desirable urban living. Now, the URA asks Singaporeans to imagine an endearing city as well. What will help us feel the love?
How can Singapore make itself more endearing to its citizens and, in the process, develop a stronger sense of identity and belonging among Singaporeans?
This question rears its head as the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) is engaging the public as part of its review every decade of Singapore's urban development and land use policies over the next 50 years.
