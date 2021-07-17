From Covid-19 pandemic to cyber pandemic

The Covid-19 pandemic is pushing more services to move online and more people to work from home. It is also priming conditions for a pandemic of cyber attacks.

To be sure, cyber attacks such as phishing scams, malware and ransomware strikes have been around for a while and companies have responded to them with varying degrees of safeguards. But the pandemic has added a new layer of vulnerability as more organisations and businesses deploy remote systems and networks to support a distributed workforce, leaving them even more open to hackers.