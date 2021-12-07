'From bullet to ballot': Tackling the evolving JI terror threat in the region

Two decades on, the terror group has changed its tactics, though its ambition of establishing a Daulah Islamiah, or Islamic state, in South-east Asia endures.

Political Correspondent
A visitor walks past the memorial for victims of the 2002 Bali bombings during the 19th anniversary of the blasts in the Kuta, Bali, on Oct 12, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
  • Published
    31 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - Weeks before a series of bomb blasts in Bali on Oct 12, 2002, killed more than 200 people, mostly tourists, security expert Rohan Gunaratna wrote a note to Singapore's founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, warning that terrorism was no longer a phenomenon unique to the Middle East, and raising the alarm on the threat posed by networks infiltrating South-east Asia.

Today, some two decades after the deadly attacks orchestrated by Jemaah Islamiah (JI) ushered in a wave of violent Islamist extremism in the region, the professor of security studies is experiencing some measure of deja vu.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 