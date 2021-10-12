For Subscribers
Global Affairs
French elections: The rise of a new populist
The campaign for next year's presidential election has started, with the spotlight on a far-right candidate who has upstaged Marine Le Pen and has been likened to Donald Trump
There are still about 200 days to go before the people of France get the chance to pick their next president, but the electoral campaign is already in full swing.
And what's happening on the hustings is more than just an electoral battle; it's confrontation of ideas about racial integration, and particularly about the role of Muslims in France, and elsewhere in Europe.