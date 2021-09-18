For Subscribers
Freeze, talk and trade: the 3 principles of peace
Each of these three principles can help to prevent wars - a matter of great relevance in Asia, where the biggest dangers of major inter-state conflict are to be found
Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping finally had a 90-minute conversation on the ninth day of the ninth month of the year. The whole world should breathe a huge sigh of relief. Such direct talks can prevent wars. Indeed, in this case, we may have prevented a nuclear war.
This is not an exaggeration. There is only one issue that can trigger a nuclear war in the world today: Taiwan. This is where the red lines of China and the United States cross.