Free parking on public roads: A walk in landed housing estates

I am fond of wandering like a stray cat in landed-property estates to look at the design of larger homes for fun (“Wow, a driveway bigger than my entire home”, “Wah, resort-style garden”). On these walks, I get curious about how some residents seem to lay claim to substantial public spaces there.

Cones, jerry cans filled with water and dead potted plants sit assertively in such areas, including streets, as a way to “chope” them like they are literally their grandfather’s road. But there may sometimes be a defensible reason for doing so.