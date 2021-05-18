France looking to AI to hunt terrorists

"Today, more than ever, our message is clear: our Republic intends to continue to give itself all the means to fight Islamic terrorism head-on," French Prime Minister Jean Castex said at the end of a council of ministers' meeting in Paris last week, at which the final version of a new Bill to combat terrorism was decided and sent to Parliament for adoption soon.

All sounds logical and unexceptional; legislation to prevent politically-motivated violence is regularly introduced in many countries. Still, there is something decidedly odd about the latest French counter-terrorism proposals.